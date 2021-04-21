Cameron Lady Dragons Make History

CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the first time in school history the Cameron Lady Dragons are headed to the West Virginia high school state basketball tournament.

Cameron advanced by beating Clay-Battelle 82-50 in the Class A region one co-final.

Ashlynn Vantassell led the Dragons with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Lili Neely added 22 points and Kenzie Clutter had 13 points and 10 assists.

The Lady Dragons are the No.2 seed and will face No.7 seed Madonna in the quarterfinals next Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Charleston Civic Center. This is a rematch of the sectional championship game won by the Dragons. Cameron is 3-0 against the Blue Dons this season.