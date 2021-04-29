Cameron Lady Dragons Will Play In The State Championship

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Lady Dragons sure are making the most of their first ever state tournament appearance. With their 44-28 semifinal win over Calhoun County the Lady Dragons will play in the Class A state championship game. The Lady Dragons used another strong defensive performance to earn the win. They have held their two tournament opponents to 24 and 28 points.

Lili Neely led the way with 17 points and Kenzie Clutter added 14. Ashlynn Van Tassell once again pulled down 14 rebounds in the win. The Dragons will face number one seed Tug Valley Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Class A state championship.