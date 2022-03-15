CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – All three area teams fell Tuesday at the West Virginia boy’s state basketball tournament in Charleston.

In class A Madonna fell to top seed James Monroe 83-46. The Mavericks led the Blue Dons 14-1 after the first quarter and 36-10 at the half. Anthony Mascio led Madonna with 12 points.

In the other class A game of the night Huntington St. Joe’s defeated Cameron 71-62. The Dragons led the game 40-31 at the half and 52-50 after the third quarter. The Irish outscored Cameron 40-22 in the second half. Lance Hartley led the way with 18 points, Trevor Beresford added 17 points and 20 rebounds while Cole Wichterman also dropped in 17 points in the loss.

In class AA the Magnolia Blue Eagles saw their season come to an end with a 43-19 loss to Poca. Big Blue trailed 18-10 at the half but was held scoreless in third quarter and scored just nine points in the fourth quarter. Trevor Williamson led Magnolia with 11 points.