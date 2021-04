CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a good couple of weeks for Cameron’s boys and girls basketball teams. Tuesday the girls made their first appearance in the state tournament and Wednesday the boys punched their first ever ticket to next weeks state tournament.

The Dragons defeated Tyler Consolidated 59-44 , Cole Burkett led Cameron with 25 points.

Cameron is the No.7 seed and will face No.2 seed Tug Valley next Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center.