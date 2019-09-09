Cameron Overpowers Hundred, Improving to 1-1

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Cameron Dragons hosted the Hundred Hornets on Friday night. Ian Bush carried the ball 3 yards and into the endzone, getting the Cameron Dragons on the board first. Jessop Broughton connected with Issac Ball and he carried the ball 35 yards for the score. The Dragons would go on to win 59-6. They will take on Valley next on Friday, Sept. 13th at 7 p.m. Hundred will take on Beallsville next on Friday, Sept. 13th at 7 p.m.