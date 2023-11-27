CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Back-to-back state champs has a nice ring to it. And while they haven’t forgot, these Lady Dragons know there’s work to be had.

Luckily for Cameron, the defending state champs bring back the class A state player of the year in Ashlynn Van Tassel. At 6’3″, AVT has been a double-double machine ever since stepping onto the hardwood at Cameron.After committing to play at Youngstown State, the Center has high aspirations for her senior year.

Surrounding AVT is a battle-tested group organized by their floor-general Kenzie Clutter at the point. Outside with her are fellow returning-guards Emilee Dobbs and Maci Neely who’s coming off a state championship in the long-jump.

Down low Emilee’s twin Ashlee Dobbs shares the paint with AVT as a forward.



Following Thursday’s opener against Union Local, Cameron plays Norwin, Pennsylvania, Huntington and Wayne County.