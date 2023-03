CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Lady Dragons will have a chance to defend their Class A state championship at next week’s state tournament following their win over Tyler Consolidated in the class “A” region one co-final.

The Dragons defeated the Silver Knights 58-32. Ashlynn Van Tassell led the way for Cameron with 21 points, Emilee Dobbs and Maci Neely each added 11 points.

Cameron is the No.1 seed and will face Pendleton County Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.