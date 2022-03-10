CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Lady Dragons are headed back to the class A state championship game following their 51-44 win over Tucker County in the state semifinals Thursday.

The Mountain Lions used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to tighten the game.

Ashlynn Van Tassell once again led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Maci Neely added 11. The Dragons did not score a field goal in the final 5:43 of the game.



Cameron will face top seeded Gilmer Saturday morning at 10 am in the class A state championship game.