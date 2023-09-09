CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Dragons looked strong as they took down Frontier 52-14.
Next Friday, Cameron (2-1) hits the road to take on Magnolia.
For Frontier (0-4), the Cougars will play Valley next Friday at a neutral site.
Posted:
Updated:
CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Dragons looked strong as they took down Frontier 52-14.
Next Friday, Cameron (2-1) hits the road to take on Magnolia.
For Frontier (0-4), the Cougars will play Valley next Friday at a neutral site.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now