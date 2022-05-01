Richmond, OH. (WTRF) – The Dragons had a 5-3 lead in the 6th inning. Koleton Grishkevich drove in a run after a shot to right field to make it trim the lead to 5-4.

Corey Gontas smacked a double into left later in the inning that allowed Griskevich to score and Madonna scored 3 in the inning to tie up the game at 5.

That was the score until the bottom of the 7th inning. Ike Ball grounded to the pitcher Amaismier with the bases loaded. The out was made at home but Madonna went for a double play. The ball was bobbled by the first baseman McAllister. From there, a throw to the plate went to the backstop and Lance Hartley came in for the game winning run.

“We just don’t panic. We got good senior leadership and some pretty good upperclassmen that just keep battling and they just find a way to get it done,” Cameron Head Coach Adam Angel said.