WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three area teams will compete this week in the West Virginia girls state basketball tournament, all with the same goal of bringing home a state championship.

Tuesday, Wheeling Park and Cameron are in action. The Patriots are the No.1 seed in the four-A tournament and enter at 23-2. Park has won 20 of their last 21 games and their only loss in that stretch came to No.2 seed Morgantown in the OVAC championship game. Park’s opponent in the quarter finals is Washington, the Lady Patriots opened their regular season with an 80-30 win over them.

Following the Park game on Tuesday the defending class A state champs the Cameron Dragons will play in the quarterfinals. The Dragons are the only defending champs in the state tournament. They have had another dominating season at 19-6 overall in fact they did not lose to a class A team all year, they fell twice to Linsly, once to Union Local, and also to class four-A teams Parkersburg South and Morgantown. They will face Pendleton County to begin their quest for back to back state championships.

On Wednesday Wheeling Central will face Charleston Catholic at nine in the double-A quarterfinals, this is Central’s first tournament appearance since 2020. In a regular season match up with the Irish in late January the Maroon Knights won by 12. After falling in the sectional final the Knights went on to road to beat Williamstown in the region one co-final.