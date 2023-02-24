MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons hosted the Valley Lumberjills for the Class A regional 1 section 1 championship.
Kenzie Clutter set an all-time school record (boys & girls) with 10 three-pointers and broke her brother’s record of 9.
She totaled 24 points and 5 assists.
Ashlynn Van Tassell scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds.
Emilee Dobbs had 5 assists.
Ashlee Dobbs had 9 rebounds.
Final score 68-19 Cameron.
Cameron will host Tyler Consolidated next Thursday in the Class A region 1 co-final.