MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons hosted the Valley Lumberjills for the Class A regional 1 section 1 championship.

Kenzie Clutter set an all-time school record (boys & girls) with 10 three-pointers and broke her brother’s record of 9.

She totaled 24 points and 5 assists.

Ashlynn Van Tassell scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds.

Emilee Dobbs had 5 assists.

Ashlee Dobbs had 9 rebounds.

Final score 68-19 Cameron.

Cameron will host Tyler Consolidated next Thursday in the Class A region 1 co-final.

I’m in Dragon’s territory 🏀

Cameron host Valley for the A R1S1 Championship.

Ashlynn Van Tassell put up 8 points in the 1st.

12-2 Cameron@WTRF7News @chsladydragons pic.twitter.com/qQcO8SeoFG — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 25, 2023

Halftime ⏰

The Dragons pull ahead 41-7.

Kenzie Clutter totals 20 points in the 1st half and is crushing the threes. @WTRF7News @chsladydragons pic.twitter.com/d8UhDXqAhf — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 25, 2023