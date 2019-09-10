Cameron’s Broughton Named Athlete Of The Week

CAMERON.W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week involves a very emotional story. On the night the Cameron football program and community were honoring Colby Brown who passed away unexpectedly recently, Jessop Broughton broke Brown’s record for touchdown passes in a game.

Broughton had seven touchdown passes in the Dragons win over Hundred, breaking Browns mark of six. He finished the game 11 of 19 for 227 yards passing.

Broughton says he and his teammates were all playing for Colby. ” I’m really happy that we got the win. I was out there playing for Colby and it feels good to break the record and do that for Colby I know he’d be happy. And the team played really well and gave me time to throw the ball and when the run wasn’t working we could drop back and throw it that was really good for the team.”

Coach Tim Brown, Colby’s Uncle added. “It’s even more special for me cause Jessop is such a good student such a good leader and when guys like that get recognition it’s just fantastic.”

The Dragons actually finished the night with nine scoring drives the number Colby wore during his playing days for the Dragons.