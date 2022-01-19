Cameron’s Ian Bush Earns Athlete Of The Week Honors

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron’s Ian Bush who recently signed to continue his academic and wrestling careers at WVU had another outstanding run at the Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament.

The defending state champion at 182 pounds he was also the reigning OVAC champion at 170 pounds after covid canceled last years tournament. This past weekend he pinned his way to the title at 182 pounds earning the Hercules award, winning all five of his matches by fall in 6:29. Bush now stands 27-1 on the season.