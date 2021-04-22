Cameron’s Ian Bush Wins Wrestling State Title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron’s Ian Bush completed a perfect season capturing the West Virginia A-AA championship at 182 pounds.

Bush pinned Fairmont Senior’s Zach Anderson at 2:51 to earn the title. With the win he finishes the season 27-0 with 26 pins. He was also named the class A most outstanding wrestler after pinning his way to the state championship.

Behind Bush’s performance the Dragons finished as the class A runner’s up.

Oak Glen’s Kyler O’Connor was the runner-up at 195 pounds falling 4-1 to Logan Conley of Braxton County.