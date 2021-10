CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron’s Isaac Ball is the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

In the Dragons big win over Clay-Battelle he he ran for 217 yards and four scores, putting him over 1,100 yards for the season.

On defense he also picked off a pass. Ball and the Dragons are currently in the top spot in the West Virginia class A rankings, now 7-0 they host Beallsville this Friday.