Cameron’s season comes to an end as the Dragons fall to St. Marys

CAMERON, W.VA (WTRF)- The Cameron Dragons traveled to take on the St. Marys. The Dragons struck first. Noah Neely went 27 yards for the Dragons touchdown, making it 6-0 Cameron. Richard Dornon scored from 3 yards out, making it 8-6 St. Marys. Cameron played tough though.
Jessop connected with Garrett Scott for the 19 yard TD. 2 point conversion is good, making it 14-8 Dragons. A Garrett Scott interception set up Cameron and a few plays later, Jessop scored from 6 yards out, making it 28-14 at the half. But St. Marys rallied. The Blue Devils had 37 unanswered points in the 2nd half and they won 51-28.