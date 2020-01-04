Cancer Research Classic Day 1 Evening Action

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Day one of the the 13th annual Cancer Research Classic closed with a WVU recruit on the floor.
Isaiah Cottrell and Huntington Prep defeated Roselle Catholic 73-54.
Earlier, Mater Dei defeated Bishop Walsh 71-60.
