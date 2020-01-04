Cancer Research Classic Day 1 Evening Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Nate Reuver's jumper finally wrested the lead away from Ohio State with 1:54 left in the game, and the Wisconsin forward hit four free throws in the last 14 seconds to seal a road upset of the No. 5 Buckeyes.

Reuvers scored 17 points and keyed the late rally in a 61-57 win on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd that opened the grueling Big Ten stretch for both teams.