Cancer Research Classic Lineup Released

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The 13th annual Cancer Research Classic (CRC), sponsored by Wheeling Hospital and set for Jan. 3-4 at WesBanco Arena, once again will showcase the best in high school basketball.

Scheduled to play in this year’s event are: La Lumiere (La Porte, IN), DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, MD), Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, KS), Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Norcross (Norcross, GA), Paul VI (Fairfax, VA), Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA), ISA Andrews Osborne (Willoughby, OH), Wasatch (Mt. Pleasant, UT) and Huntington St. Joseph Prep (Huntington, WV). Regional games include: Wheeling Park vs. TBA, and Wheeling Central Catholic vs. Butler (Butler, PA).

Overall, 56 CRC alumni are playing in the NBA including R.J. Barrett, Bol Bol, Jalen Brunson, Bruno Fernando, Jerami Grant, Stanley Johnson, Nassir Little, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jahlil Okafor, Chuma Okeke, Jabari Parker, Jordan Poole, Cam Reddish, Nazeron Reid, D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, P.J. Washington and Andrew Wiggins. “Once again, this year’s Classic features several perennial powerhouses and marquee players.

All games will be broadcast on one of the ESPN family of networks,” said CRC Director Dr. Gregory Merrick, executive director of the Schiffler Cancer Center, Urologic Research Institute and Men’s Health Center, all at Wheeling Hospital.

More than 850 CRC players have gone on to play college basketball throughout the U.S. with 85 percent playing at the Division 1 level, including in such prominent programs as Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Villanova, Louisville, Kansas, Temple, Pitt, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Maryland, Wake Forest, Miami, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Ohio State University, Arizona, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The CRC attracts 8,000 to 10,000 basketball fans from 22 states and Canada to the area. “These fans stay in local hotels and patronize our restaurants and shops. In addition, national television provides an international stage to highlight Wheeling’s historic treasures and our health and educational institutions,” Merrick said.

Tickets will go on sale in October. Several pricing and seating options will be available: Courtside, Floor, Reserved and General Admission. Tickets and a seating map will be available at the WesBanco Arena Box Office, online at www.WesBancoArena.com or by calling 304-233-4470 or 800-514-3849. A special group admission package is available to middle schools, high schools, travel teams, AAUs and any other basketball organization. This package cannot be purchased at the gate and is only available by calling the Men’s Health Center at 304-243-8813. Deadline for this special is Dec. 27.

XTO Energy is again covering the admission cost for high school students who belong to the Drug Free Clubs of America and Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club who show their club membership cards at the door.

Local high school bands providing entertainment throughout the weekend include: Harrison Central, Indian Creek, St. Clairsville and Steubenville Catholic Central. Proceeds of the CRC support Wheeling Hospital’s men’s health programs and undergraduate cancer research. For more information on the CRC, go to www.CancerResearchClassic.org or call 304-243-8813.