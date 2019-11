WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Capital Cougars put an end to Wheeling Park’s season with a 45-21 win Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Cougars took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive of the game and never trailed.

The Cougars led 24-14 at the half. Park scored on their opening drive of the second half to cut the lead to 24-21, but that’s as close as they would get. The Cougars would score 21 unanswered points to end the game.

With the loss the Patriots end their season at 8-3.