Cardinals Bring On New Talent; Ritz Gets An Award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling University women’s basketball team is excited to bring some new talent this season. They gathered today to give an award to someone all while practicing social distancing.

The award was granted to Lily Ritz who broke the Division II rebounding record last season. Ritz did not expect to see this much success as a sophomore but is thankful to her coaches and teammates for supporting her.

“Not at all, I was just kind of going into with an open mind and trying my best every game and jumping for rebounds and I guess it worked out pretty well,” said Lily Ritz junior basketball player at Wheeling University.

The Cards are excited to bring in some local talent from the Ohio Valley this season, including freshmen Shanley Woods from Wheeling Park. Woods couldn’t be happier to join the team.

“I just really like wheeling and I love that my family and friends will be able to come watch me and I really wasn’t ready to leave home yet, said Shanley Woods an oncoming freshman at Wheeling University.

“Over the last two years we’ve not shot the ball well especially from the three-point range. Shanley has been one of the best three-point shooters in the valley for the last four years and were just tickled to have her on our roster.

Ritz is excited to have five new girls on board and has big goals for next season.

“Yes, I’m really excited I think we can do a lot better than we did last year and go far in the tournament and hopefully make the NCAA tournament,” said Ritz.