Cardinals fall in MEC Quarterfinal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Cardinals took on Notre Dame in the Mountain East Conference Women’s basketball quarterfinal on Thursday. In the second quarter, Notre Dame was up 27-25 when Lauren Calhoun tied the game at 27. Jada Morone answered on the other side. She led them with 28 points and 6 rebounds. In the third quarter, it was 40-31 Notre Dame when Khira Burton got a layup. She led the cards with 20 points. Seina Adachi then scored for Notre Dame, putting them up 46-35. Wheeling’s Taliah Cashwell responded. She had 16 points. Then Lily Ritz scored. She had 11 points and 24 rebounds but the day belonged to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame went on to win 75-61.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter