Cardinals fall in MEC Quarterfinal

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Cardinals took on Notre Dame in the Mountain East Conference Women’s basketball quarterfinal on Thursday. In the second quarter, Notre Dame was up 27-25 when Lauren Calhoun tied the game at 27. Jada Morone answered on the other side. She led them with 28 points and 6 rebounds. In the third quarter, it was 40-31 Notre Dame when Khira Burton got a layup. She led the cards with 20 points. Seina Adachi then scored for Notre Dame, putting them up 46-35. Wheeling’s Taliah Cashwell responded. She had 16 points. Then Lily Ritz scored. She had 11 points and 24 rebounds but the day belonged to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame went on to win 75-61.