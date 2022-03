Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Cardinals came out on top in its first game against Notre Dame College.

Emma Gumont set the tone early with a three run home run for the Falcons. That was the first home run of her career.

Lexi Rehm added 2 more runs for Notre Dame College with a 2 run double and made the score 5-0.

Both teams combined for a massive 29 hits in the game. Next up for Wheeling is a double-header Monday against Alderson Broaddus.