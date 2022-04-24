Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The first inning is where the Cardinals did the most damage in a low-scoring game. The team played smart ball on the base paths when Taylor Hradek went to steal second base. That led the catcher to throw down to second and Gina Fogle came in from third base to make it 1-0.

Hradek came home later in the inning after a delayed steal play by Autumn Oehlstrom and the score was 2-0 after one inning.

Madison Macy pitched a shutout and only allowed 4 hits to Fairmont State.

Oehlstrom also had 1 RBI in the game and it came in the third inning with a clutch 2-out double and that made the score 3-0 which would be the final. The Cardinals also won the second game of the double header 4-3. This is the first double header sweep that Wheeling had against an MEC opponent this season.