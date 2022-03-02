Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Cardinals got in done from deep in the early going. Jay Gentry notched two three pointers in the first half. He finished with 11 in the game.

Jordan Reid boasted a breakaway dunk in transition for the Cardinals. He continued to shine and was the high man totaling 28 points.

Wheeling’s fast start gave them a 42-24 lead at halftime. Chris Richardson’s team was able to thwart a valiant comeback effort by the Pioneers and win 78-72.

Next up is a rematch against the tournament’s top-ranked West Liberty Hilltoppers Friday at 6:00 PM