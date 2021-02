WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling lost for a fourth straight time Monday, 74-73 to Concord at the McDonough Center.

The Cardinals had a chance to win as time expired but Jordan Reid’s shot came up short. Reid led the Cards with 21 points. Jarett Haines and Jay Gentry each added 16 points for Wheeling.

Ethan Heller and Malik Johnson paced the Mountain Lions with 20 points each.

The Cardinals are now 2-8 on the season.