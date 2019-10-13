Cards Fall On Homecoming To McKendree

Wheeling, W.Va.– McKendree rushed for 305 rushing yards to defeat Wheeling, 28-14, on Saturday afternoon.
McKendree totaled 392 yards of offense including 305 rushing yards. Jace Franklin rushed for a game-high 185 yards and a touchdown as Turner Pullen tossed for 87 yards on 9-of-22 and an interception.
Wheeling totaled on 235 yards of offense, with just 45 yards rushing and 190 yards through the air. Tucker Strachan was 21-of-38 with 180 yards and was sacked four times. Ryan LaFollette tallied 12 catches for 70 yards, while Jaquaun Davidson caught five passes for 61 yards.
Rich White led the way for the Wheeling with 14 tackles (eight solo) with five pass break ups, while Brandon Munoz tallied 10 tackles (three solo).