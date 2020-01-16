Cards Make It 3 Straight Wins

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling won its third-straight game with a 75-61 win over Frostburg State on Wednesday night at the McDonough Center.
The Cards improved to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the league. Frostburg State dropped to 6-9 overall and 3-6 in the league.
WU pulled away from Frostburg State in the second half, outscoring the Bobcats by 14 in the second half. The Cards shot 54 percent in the second half and had a decisive 46-31 edge on the glass for the game.
Jarett Haines had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win for Wheeling. Jordan Reid filled the box score with 20 points, 11 rebounds five assists and three steals.
