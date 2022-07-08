WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading into his third season, Wheeling University men’s basketball coach Chris Richardson is continuing to put his stamp on his program, which includes a lot of local talent.

Five area players are a part of the ’22 recruiting class. Raef Wykes and Caleb Murray from Linsly, Trevor Beresford from Cameron, Korey Beckett from Shadyside and Ryan Reasbeck from Wheeling Central.

“The Ohio Valley’s an area that’s been known for a long time as you know growing up here, as a great basketball area” Richardson said. Great basketball tradition at the high school level, great basketball tradition at the college level. So with this class we’ve really tried to take advantage of that, and I feel like we have got a group of guys coming in that like you said they can all play.”

These five players will join former Central stand out Brent Price and Park’s DJ Saunders on this seasons roster.