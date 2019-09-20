Cards Slip To 0-3

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Urbana rushed for 441 yards and pulled away from Wheeling late to win 41-26 over the Cardinals on Thursday night at Bishop Schmitt Field.



With the win, the Blue Knights improved to 3-0 for the first time in school history (3-0 MEC). Wheeling dropped to 0-3 on the year (0-3 MEC).



The Blue Knights carried the ball 64 times for 441 yards — the fourth-highest total in Mountain East Conference history and the second-most in an NCAA Division II game in 2019. Three different players went over the 100-yard mark for Urbana, led by W.R. Sanders Jr. (207), Isaiah Young (132) and Maurice Warren (102). Sanders had a pair of touchdowns and Warren had one.



Stockett was 10-of-16 for 91 yards with two TDs and two INTs.



Urbana held Wheeling to just 44 yards on the ground and 287 yards of total offense. LA Kelly had nine tackles (seven solo) with an interception and a tackle for a loss. Duray Hall also had an interception and five tackles, including two TFL. Chris Richardson piled up eight tackles on the night.



UU led 24-13 early in the third quarter, but Wheeling stayed within striking distance. The Cardinals pulled to within one possession with a 47-yard TD reception by Jake Keenan from Tucker Strachan with just over three minutes remaining, but Urbana used just six plays to go 75 yards in 1:44 to seal the game.



Strachan was 25-of-39 for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked four times. Keenan finished with 82 yards rushing and one TD, while Jaquaun Davidson had a pair of TD receptions. Rich White led WU defensively with 12 tackles and also picked off a pass. Brandon Munoz and James Reese each had sacks.