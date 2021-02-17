https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Cards Snap Losing Streak

Sports

by: Mountain East Conference

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling rallied past Frostburg State, 89-85, on Wednesday night at the McDonough Center. 

A late 13-4 run by the Cardinals turned a 77-71 deficit with with seven minutes left into an 84-81 Wheeling lead with 2:26 to go. The Bobcats got to within two twice in the final minutes, the second time coming on a Bo Schene layup to make it an 86-85 game with still 1:20 to go. After the teams traded empty possessions, Brent Price drove into the lane with the shot clock winding down and drained a pull-up jumper to go ahead by three with :24 seconds left. 

Frostburg State got to the free throw line on its next possession, but was unable to make either attempt. Wheeling made 1-of-2 from the line and sealed the win for the Cards.

Wheeling (3-8) was led by 25 points from Jarett Haines, who also had six assists and three steals. John Korte scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, while Jordan Reid tossed in 18 points. 

Aygei Edwards scored a game-high 33 points for the Bobcats (3-8). Sean Patterson had 15 points and Canaan Bartley scored 13. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter