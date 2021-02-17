Cards Snap Losing Streak

WHEELING, W.Va. -- Lilly Ritz scored 21 points and had 21 rebounds to lead Wheeling to an 81-49 win over Frostburg State on Wednesday night at the McDonough Center.

Ritz was 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line for her point total. She helped the Cardinals (7-6) control the paint outscoring Frostburg State 46-28 around the basket. Wheeling shot 54 percent from the field in the win.

Lauren Calhoun came off the bench and had 15 points for the Cards. Shanley Woods chipped in 12.

Rhiana Hall had 13 points and Arianna Briggs-Hall had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (2-8).