WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This Saturday the Ohio Valley high school football season will kickoff with the 77th OVAC Rudy Mumley all-star football game at Wheeling Island Stadium. This week the conference is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 team.

In fact two coaches on the West Virginia staff were involved in that game. Wheeling Central head coach and West Virginia head coach Mike Young was the athletic trainer for the Ohio team in 1973 and Wheeling Central assistant and West Virginia assistant coach Phil Pest was a split end for the Mountain State, both still have vivid memories of that night in August of 73.

“I got the first play of the game,” Pest said. “Pass right down the middle of the field everybody was watching Fuzzy Filliez they weren’t watching me.”

Young added, “He played for Dave Cisar, Lou Nocida and Tommy O’Connell those guys were legends in the game and they are remembered today because of relationships and friendships and that’s what this game is.”

Both Pest and Young say they are proud and honored to still be involved in the game.

” It says I’m blessed to be able to do it”, Young said. “The kids keep you young it’s fun, I’ve got great coaches who are very dedicated and are very loyal to the program and when you have that you are very blessed.”

Pest said, “It keeps you young, some times you think oh this is the last year and then here you are again.”

The game is Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium. You can watch the game on WTRF.com.