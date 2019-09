WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Central won a wild battle with Shadyside 31-27 at Bishop Schmitt Field.

Trailing 24-19 with 1:34 to play in the fourth quarter, Wyatt Reiman scored his fourth touchdown of the game following a two point conversion the Tigers had a 27-24 lead.

But Central responded, Curtis McGhee who also rushed for four touchdowns would find Jalen Creighton for a 10 yard score with just 31 seconds remaining. With the win the Maroon Knights are 3-1 while the Tigers slip to 2-2.