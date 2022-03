WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central advanced to the AAA region one section one final thanks to their 84-60 win over Oak Glen.

With the game tied at 18 late in the first quarter, the Maroon Knights closed the half on a 32-6 run for a 50-24 lead at the half.

Central will face North Marion in the sectional final. The Huskies defeated Weir 80-53.