WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central won their AA region one section one opener 62-42 over Magnolia Wednesday night at the McDonough Center.

Quinton Burlenski led the way for the Maroon Knights with 19 points. Hayden Pyles led the Blue Eagles with 18 points.

Central will face St.Marys Friday in the sectional final at Wheeling University.