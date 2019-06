Wheeling Central used a six run second inning Wednesday to take control of their Region 1 Section 1 Championship with Cameron, winning 11-3.

Central had scored twice in the first and led 8-0 after two innings.

Sonny Peluchette started and went five innings for Bo McConnaughy’s team with eight strikeouts.

The Maroon Knights will face Ritchie County for the Region 1 Championship.