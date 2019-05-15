Central Downs Ritchie County

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on Ritchie county on May 14th in the W. Va. Class A Region 1 finals in softball. In the top of the 1st, Ashley Davis grounded out, scoring one run, putting Ritchie County on the board first.

In the bottom, of the 1st, Elliot struck out Ally Davidson to end the inning. In the bottom of the 3rd,

Jairika Baylor tripled on a fly ball to right field. After this, she scored on a wild pitch tying the game at 1.

In the bottom of 3rd, Ally Davidson singled on a line drive to right field. Jaden Thomas scored. Central led 2-1. In the bottom of the 7th, Sara Goff advanced to 2nd base after an error by pitcher. Ritchie county had an opportunity to tie the game in this inning.