WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) - Wheeling Central once again used the big inning to take care of Ritchie County. The Maroon Knights scored six times in the second to grab a 7-0 lead over the Rebels.

Ritchie answered with four in the third to cut the lead to 7-4 but that is as close as they would get.

With the win the Maroon Knights earn their fourth straight Regional Championship and a trip to the state tournament in Charleston.