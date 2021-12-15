Central Falls In Opener To North Catholic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central opened their season in tough match up against North Catholic out of the WPIAL.
The Trojans were just too much as they took a 50-31 lead into the locker room at halftime on their way to an 86-59 win.
