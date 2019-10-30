Central Falls In Regional In Overtime

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central came up just short in their bid to reach the state soccer tournament for the first time, with a 4-3 loss to Fairmont Senior in overtime.

Trailing 2-1 in the second half Jacob Estep scored his 119 career goal to tie the game at 2. The Polar Bears would answer just seconds later to take a 3-2 lead.

Late in the second half off a corner kick Andrew Komoroski would tie the game at 3 to send it to overtime.

Just 1:01 into the extra session Isaac Branch would score the game winner to give Fairmont the win.