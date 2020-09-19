SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF)- It was a big rivalry matchup on Friday when the Shadyside Tigers played host to the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights. At the half, Central led Shadyside 14-3 after a Jordan Waterhouse touchdown. Waterhouse would have a pick 6 in the third quarter that allowed the Knights to pull away 28-3. Jacob Visnic scored for the Tigers bringing the score to 28-10 but the Knights answered quickly. On the kickoff return, Peyton Marling scored, allowing Central to pull away 35-10. The Knights defeated the Tigers 35-17, getting their first win of the season and improving to 1-2 on the season.
Central gets first win of the season
