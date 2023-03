CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Heart break for Wheeling Central in the AA state quarterfinals with a 47-45 loss in overtime.

The Maroon Knights led 40-36 with 30-seconds remaining in the fourth quarter only to see the Irish tie the game at 40 and send it into overtime.

In the extra session the Irish scored first and Central would not lead again.

Brooke Edge led the Knights with 15 points, Valerie Downing had 11 and Lily Vogrin 10 points in the loss.