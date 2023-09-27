WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights advanced to the OVAC 1A-3A championship game with their 5-0 win over Madonna Wednesday night.

The Lady Knights are now 13-2-1 , they will face Linsly in the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

In the boys 4A semifinal East Liverpool beat St.Clairsville 1-0 . Ayden Wright scored the only goal on the game late in the first half.

The Potters will return to St.Clairsville for the 4A championship Saturday at Noon against Beaver Local.