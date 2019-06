Wheeling Central grabbed the 1-0 lead in their Region 1 Final series with Ritchie County thanks to 10-0 win in six innings.

Already leading 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth the Maroon Knights struck for six more runs. Michael Toepfer got the scoring started with a two-run double.

Adam Murray went the distance on the mound to get the complete game shutout win.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at Ritchie County, a Central win sends the Knights back to the state tournament in Charleston.