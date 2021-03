WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) - Morgantown handed Wheeling Park just their second loss of the season with a 55-41 win Tuesday night at the palace on the hill.

The Patriots still with out senior Bella Abernathy were led by fellow senior Lindsey Garrison with 21. Kaitlyn Ammons paced the Mohigans with 17. Park slips to 11-2 on the season, they host Brooke Thursday.