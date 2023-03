WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central held off a second half surge from St.Marys to win the “AA” region 1 section 1 final 43-33 at Wheeling University.

Central led 22-11 at the half, but the Blue Devils cut the lead to 30-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Quinton Burlenski led the Maroon Knights with 18 points and Jeremy Ratcliffe added 14.

Central will face Ritchie County next Tuesday in the region 1 co-final.