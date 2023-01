WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central held off a strong second half surge from Trinity Tuesday night to defeat the Warriors 57-52.

The Maroon Knights opened the game on 17-0 run, but found themselves down two late in the fourth quarter. A 7-0 run would give Central the lead for good.

Quinton Burlenski led Central with 20 points while Troy Anthony and Jeremy Ratcliffe each had 12.