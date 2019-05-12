Central Keeps Sectional Hopes Alive

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights faced the Cameron Dragons in the WV Class 1-A, Region 1 Sectional baseball championship on May 11th 2019. If the Cameron Dragons were to win the game, the Dragons would claim the sectional title. However, Wheeling Central needed to beat the Dragons twice in order to win the sectional title.

In the bottom of the first inning, Wheeling Central’s Angelo Gentile bunted and reached an error by pitcher Travis Mickey. Avery Lee scored for Central, giving the Knights the early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Wheeling Central’s Sonny Peluchette singled on a fly ball to right field and Angelo Gentile scored as central led 3-0. The Knights kept the momentum up in the inning. Dominic Pompeo doubled on a line drive to left fielder Zane Clutter, allowing Sonny Peluchette to scored and give the Knights a 4-0 lead.