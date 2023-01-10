WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central made it nine straight wins Tuesday night with their 63-37 win over Caldwell.
Next up for Central a home meeting with Toronto. The Maroon Knights defeated the Red Knights earlier this season 72-35.
by: Scott Nolte
