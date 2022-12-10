OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Last season, the Central Catholic Knights boys’ basketball team went 21-4 with quite the run in playoffs.

Saturday evening, they kicked off their season and host the St. Marys Blue Devils.

The Devils already have one win under their belt.

They beat Parkersburg Catholic 95-53.

Luke Powell put up the first basket of the game and the Devil lead 2-0.

End of the 1st 🏀

The Knights are down 20-12 against St. Marys.@CCHSHoops_ @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 11, 2022

The Knights trailed behind the Devils and pushed the game into overtime.

However Central Catholic fell to St. Marys by just one point.

The final score is 61-60.